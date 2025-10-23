Maya PH launches Maya Stocks

MANILA – Maya Philippines Inc. has launched a new feature called Maya Stocks which allows users to participate in initial public offerings (IPOs) through the Maya app.

In a statement Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, Maya said Maya Stocks allows upgraded users to open and fund a brokerage account in minutes and view available initial public offerings (IPOs) directly within the Maya app.

IPO subscriptions are completed through participating brokers’ platforms, while Maya provides a secure and convenient channel for account opening and funding.

The feature goes live in time for the Maynilad IPO offer period, which runs from Oct. 23 to 29, 2025, and will continue to be available for other company IPOs through Maya’s partner brokers.

The Maynilad IPO can be accessed through participating brokers on Maya Stocks.

Maya said the launch of Maya Stocks is part of its bid to expand access to essential financial tools and bring more Filipinos into the formal financial system.

“Our goal has always been to make access to financial opportunities simpler and more inclusive,” Maya Group president and Maya Bank co-founder Shailesh Baidwan said.

“Maya Stocks brings IPO participation closer to consumers by embedding a secure, regulated process into the same app they already use every day,” Baidwan added.

/ PNA