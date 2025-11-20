Maya rolls out Google Pay for credit cards

ALL-IN-ONE fintech platform Maya has enabled Google Pay for Maya Credit Cards, making it one of the first Philippine banks to offer tap-to-pay transactions directly linked to credit cards.

From Nov. 18, 2025, users can add their cards to Google Wallet and tap at any Visa or Mastercard contactless terminal worldwide.

Prepaid card support and in-app integration will follow. “This makes tap-to-pay truly frictionless,” Maya Group president Shailesh Baidwan said, citing the platform’s combined payments and banking infrastructure.

Google Philippines country manager Prep Palacios said the partnership supports digital payments growth. Maya expects adoption to accelerate as NFC terminals expand and consumers seek faster in-store payments. / KOC