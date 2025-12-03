Maya taps AI to boost financial inclusion

MAYA’S top technology executive said artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as core financial infrastructure as the firm expands AI use to widen access to credit.

Speaking at Hong Kong FinTech Week, chief technology officer Alfred Lo said Maya uses AI to better assess customers, speed up credit decisions and strengthen fraud controls.

The digital bank’s models process thousands of loan applications daily and have helped cut default rates.

Lo said AI supports more inclusive lending in a market where few borrowers access bank credit. The event drew global fintech leaders discussing how AI is reshaping financial services. / KOC