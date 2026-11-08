Maymay Entrata releases new single ‘Sinta’

Maymay Entrata has a new anthem for those who are tired of mixed signals and short-lived relationships, titled “Sinta.”

Maymay co-wrote the dance-pop track with ABS-CBN Music creatives, Content and Operations Head Jonathan Manalo and Nhiko Sabiniano of Nameless Kids.

Manalo also produced the song, which encourages listeners to be sincere in love rather than treat relationships as mere games.

“Sinta” is Maymay’s third single this year, following “What We Love” and “Masunog Man.” It also follows her previous hits, including “Amakabogera,” “Puede Ba,” “Tsada Mahigugma” and “Paradise.”

Maymay previously earned a nomination for Best Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards, where she performed “Nasaan Ang Hiling,” the Filipino version of the soundtrack for Disney’s “Snow White.”

“Sinta” is now available on all digital streaming platforms. / TRC