Mayor Archival questions origin of waste processing proposal

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival clarified that the proposed P470-million waste-processing system submitted by Suki Trading Corp. did not originate from his office, despite the City Council’s decision to refer the proposal back to the Office of the Mayor for further study.

Archival said the supplier initiated the proposal and brought it to the Cebu City Government after proponents visited a similar facility in Manila.

“The proposal of Suki is not coming from me. I’m not the one talking to Suki,” Archival said.

Proposal scrutiny

He said he already returned the documents submitted by Suki Trading to the proponents for further review and provided copies to members of the City Council, including the presiding officer.

Archival said he wanted the proposal to undergo further scrutiny because of concerns surrounding incinerator-type waste treatment technologies.

“Ang akong gitan-aw man gud, incinerator, daghan kaayog reklamo,” he said.

(What I am looking at is the incinerator, there are many complaints.)

Council referral

The mayor said he was willing to receive the proposal again following the action of the City Council. However, he emphasized that the Cebu City Government had not yet adopted the proposal as its own initiative.

“I can accept it. Of course, because the initiative is not coming from me,” Archival said.

The City Council earlier referred the Suki Trading proposal back to the Office of the Mayor after several councilors raised questions over its cost, technical specifications, and other details that needed further evaluation before proceeding.

Price increase

The proposal calls for the supply, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of two sets of an Advanced Waste Solution with Environmental Pollution Control Device 500, or AWS-EPCD500. The terms of reference describe the device as a pyrolysis machine that comes with two automatic garbage segregation machines.

Suki Trading proposed the project at P470 million. The system is advertised as capable of processing up to 700 tons of mixed solid waste within 20 hours.

During the City Council discussion, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña questioned the increase in the proposed cost, noting that he had previously received a Suki Trading proposal worth P250 million.

“I have here, January, I got the P250 million. And it’s now P470 million,” Osmeña said.

Equipment changes

Councilors noted changes in the equipment included in the newer proposal. Councilor Harry Eran pointed out that the earlier proposal involved manual segregation while the latest version included two automatic garbage segregation machines and two AWS-EPCD500 units.

Eran said the change in equipment and the proposed site could account for part of the difference in cost, but he called for further clarification from the proponent.

The City Council eventually opted not to approve or reject the proposal, referring it instead back to the Office of the Mayor for further study.

Archival said the Cebu City Government needs to determine the differences between the earlier and current proposals, including the reason for the significant change in price.

“I need to ask also the team, unsay diperensya (what the difference is). I would expect that’s not the same proposal,” he said.

He suggested that the proponents themselves could provide clarification on the changes.

Archival said the proposal remains subject to study and evaluation and should not be treated as a City-initiated project.

The issue comes as Cebu City continues to spend millions of pesos hauling its garbage to an external disposal facility in Aloguinsan following the January collapse of the Binaliw landfill.

The Cebu City Government has been pursuing waste-diversion measures to reduce the volume of garbage sent to Aloguinsan, more than 60 kilometers southwest of the city, including efforts involving schools and barangays.

The proposed Suki Trading facility has drawn attention as a possible alternative for processing Cebu City’s growing waste. However, the recent action of the City Council means the proposal still needs to undergo further technical and financial evaluation before making any decision. / CAV