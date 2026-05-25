Mayor Archival removes council budget hurdles

Summary:

Mayor Nestor Archival vetoed restrictive council provisions in Supplemental Budget 1 to remove rigid council oversight on manpower hiring, capital funds, and a P35-million driver fuel subsidy program.

The City Council had previously reduced the supplemental budget from nearly P982 million to P814.14 million for the General Fund Proper over funding transparency and legal concerns.

The veto targeted council attempts to automatically defund unexpended capital outlays by December, which the executive branch argued disrupts long-term infrastructure continuity and development goals.

A MAYORAL veto of legislative restrictions in Cebu City highlights the ongoing institutional tension between executive administrative speed and legislative fiscal oversight, shaping how local government funds translate into public services.

In mid-May 2026, Mayor Nestor Archival exercised his authority to remove several restrictive provisions from newly approved Supplemental Budget 1. The targeted clauses, embedded in City Ordinance 2816, imposed rigid council oversight on manpower hiring, restricted the carry-over of capital funds and centralized the validation of a driver subsidy program under barangay captains. While the City Council sought stricter accountability measures, the executive branch moved to safeguard operational efficiency, choosing a direct path of plainness and orderliness over complex administrative hurdles.

Why it matters

The confrontation centers on how efficiently a local government can deploy its resources without becoming entangled in administrative gridlock. By striking down the requirement for a secondary council resolution for manpower hiring, the executive branch protects government operations from redundant scrutiny. The budget items already underwent legislative evaluation during initial deliberations; requiring subsequent approvals creates unnecessary delays in securing essential personnel.

Furthermore, clarity in governance remains paramount to avoid operational confusion. Allowing the Department of Social Welfare Services to manage the validation of the P35-million fuel subsidy program — rather than granting exclusive authority to barangay captains — ensures an impartial and flexible distribution of aid to habal-habal and tricycle drivers. This avoids localized political friction and ensures that communication and service delivery remain straightforward and unencumbered.

The bigger picture

This budget dispute reflects a broader institutional friction regarding fiscal prudence and procurement timelines. The City Council initially reduced the supplemental budget from nearly P982 million to P814.14 million for the General Fund Proper, citing concerns over funding transparency. Local legislators demanded detailed itemization, while others questioned the legality of utilizing P400 million in reverted accounts payable that might belong to outstanding contractors.

Although the council successfully reduced allocations for garbage hauling and infrastructure, its attempt to automatically defund unexpended capital outlays by the end of December prompted the mayoral veto. Multi-year development projects require stability; local restrictions that override national budgeting and auditing frameworks disrupt infrastructure continuity. A policymaker must work from a suitable design to prevent an enterprise from failing and the executive branch argued that blanket local defunding rules ignore the long-term design of major public works.

What to watch

The baseline budget remains functional, preserving critical funding for waste management, infrastructure and social initiatives, while the political relationship between the executive and legislative branches faces a clear test. Observers must watch whether the City Council attempts to override the partial vetoes or if the modified ordinance will stand as the operational standard.

The resolution of this impasse will determine how fluidly Cebu City executes its development goals and handles future supplementary appropriations. To govern effectively, leaders must maintain an open, transparent relationship with the public, ensuring that administrative objectives are communicated with absolute clarity and without structural distortion. / CAV