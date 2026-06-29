Mayor assures Carbon vendors of space in redeveloped market

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has assured legitimate vendors of Carbon Public Market that they will have a place in the redeveloped market, while questioning the continued opposition to the project despite the city’s guarantee of security of tenure.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, June 29, 2026, following the City Council’s executive session on June 23, Archival said the City Government’s priority from the start of the Carbon redevelopment project has been to ensure that all legitimate vendors affected by the redevelopment are accommodated.

“You should understand, from the very beginning of the Carbon redevelopment, I made sure that all vendors would have security of tenure. Meaning to say, all vendors affected by the redevelopment will be accommodated,” Archival said.

Archival said he could not understand why some groups continue to protest the redevelopment when the city has repeatedly assured vendors that they would not lose their livelihood.

“I cannot understand why there are vendors continuously protesting. I asked myself, who are these people? What do they stand to lose when we have already assured them that they will all be inside?” he said.

Vendor slots guaranteed

The mayor revealed that some vendors had personally approached him to express support for the redevelopment project, saying they wanted the modernization to proceed. He stressed that selling at Carbon Public Market is not exclusive to any particular group, noting that while some vendors oppose the redevelopment, others are willing to take their place.

Despite the friction, Archival reiterated that the Cebu City Government remains committed to accommodating all legitimate vendors currently operating in Carbon.

He suggested that those opposing the redevelopment may be individuals who stand to lose income from informal collection practices once the market is fully managed under the City Government’s centralized system.

“There are people who may no longer be able to earn from these collections because whatever revenues are due will go to the city government,” Archival said.

Government retains full control

Asked about claims that the Carbon redevelopment amounts to privatization, Archival disputed the characterization, saying the Cebu City Government retains ultimate authority over the public market.

He explained that the city can still negotiate or revisit provisions of its agreement with the private developer if necessary because the local government remains in control of policy decisions.

“If there are provisions that need to be discussed with the developer, we can always do that because we are the government,” he said. / CAV