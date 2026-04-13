Mayor backs MCWD water hike

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival on Monday, April 13, 2026, defended a recent 10 percent water rate increase by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District, calling the average monthly hike of P23.56 a “delayed fix” needed to prevent a future crisis.

The adjustment took effect April 1, raising the minimum monthly charge for a standard home connection from P235.60 to P259.16.

Archival warned that postponing improvements could worsen the utility’s long-standing problems, adding, “If we delay it more, it will create a crisis.”

While the mayor acknowledged affordability concerns and said the city is exploring help for about 83,000 affected households, the City Council wants to suspend the hike. A resolution authored by Councilor Winston Pepito seeks a three-month delay to ease the consumer burden and allow for further review.

Despite the council’s pushback, the April increase proceeds as the final part of a two-phase adjustment approved by the Local Water Utilities Administration in 2025.

The utility implemented the initial 12 percent hike in October 2025 to fund infrastructure upgrades and recover rising water sourcing costs. / CAV