Mayor Binghay to constituents: Do not give alms on the street

RESIDENTS of Balamban were told not to give donations or money to people asking alms on the streets.

In a video posted on the official Facebook page of the local government unit’s Public Information Office, “Alagad sa Balamban,” on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Mayor Ace Stefan Binghay said there are existing local and national programs offering alternative ways to assist the less fortunate, rather than giving alms.

“Hinunoa, importante nga magpakabana kita ug maghatag sa hustong paagi sa paghatag og donasyon sa mga lehitimong institusyon ug programa, masigurado nato nga ang atong kwarta magamit sa hustong paagi ug makatabang sa dugay nga panahon,” he said.

(However, it is important that we show concern and give donations through legitimate institutions and programs. This ensures that our money is used properly and provides long-term help.)

The video has 90 shares and more than a hundred reactions, as of writing.

Isabella Corpuz, a member of the Sangguniang Kabataan of Barangay Buanoy in Balamban, said the number of beggars has increased, with their presence most noticeable at the back of the Balamban church.

Binghay reminded his constituents of Presidential Decree (PD) 1563, or the Mendicancy Law of 1978.

The Mendicancy Law of 1978 states that begging or soliciting charitable donations by the poor and other religious organizations on the streets is prohibited.

It also stated that any mendicant shall be apprehended and shall be penalized in accordance with the express provisions of the law, as amended by Republic Act 9344 or the Juvenile Justice Welfare Act.

It added that the Department of Social Welfare Development, as well as the National Anti-Poverty Commission, have issued statements discouraging giving alms to beggars because of the myriad negative and long-term ramifications the practice of almsgiving entails, such as the promotion of the culture of mendicancy, especially among Filipino children who might be discouraged to study and to resort to street-begging instead.

Binghay said that accepting the law entails the truthful participation of an individual in general wellness and development.

“Ang pagdumili sa paghatag og kwarta sa mga manglimos dili nagpasabot nga kita walay kasingkasing, kundili nagpakita nga kita adunday mas lawom nga pagsabot ug pagtan-aw alang sa ilang kaayohan sa umaabot,” said Binghay.

(Refusing to give beggars money does not mean we are heartless. Instead, it just shows that we have a deeper understanding and perception of their wellness in the future.)

A netizen commented on the video saying “masuko raba og dili hatagan. Sunod-sunoron pa ka makalagot kaayo. Bisag gibalibaran na sige gihapon pangayo.”

(They get angry if you don’t give them anything. They even follow you around, which is very annoying. Even if you refuse already, they

keep asking.) / JPS