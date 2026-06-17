Mayor calls for decisions based on facts

A MAJOR debate has broken out at Cebu City Hall over the massive Monterrazas de Cebu property project. While some city leaders want to halt the development due to flooding and landslide fears, Mayor Nestor Archival is urging everyone to calm down and look at the actual facts.

The issue heated up after the Cebu City Council passed a resolution asking the mayor to issue a cease-and-desist order. This order would stop all construction work by Mont Property Group, except for building water catchments and flood-control structures.

Mayor Archival is pushing for a balanced approach. He pointed out that reports already submitted to the city show the developer has finished building the required water catchment facilities.

“I appreciate their concerns, but as mayor, I also have to look beyond that concern," Archival said. "I understand that they are looking after the welfare of the people living below the development, but we also need to see the bigger picture."

The mayor thinks some city officials might be missing the full story. He explained that the city relies on findings from national experts like the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

“The catchments are already done. I think some of them may not have read the reports submitted to them. I have copies of those reports,” Archival said. “We are regulated by the DENR, which is the highest authority that can give directions on situations like flooding and environmental concerns.”

When asked directly if he supports stopping the project, Archival did not say yes or no. Instead, he emphasized taking a careful, step-by-step approach.

“I could not answer that. What I’m trying to do is balance how things should be done, not in an impulsive way. It should be based on things that can be seen and verified," he said.

Vice Mayor compares risks to ‘Russian Roulette’

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who wrote the resolution, strongly disagrees. He believes that continuing to cut into the mountainside before testing the current flood defenses is a massive safety risk. He even compared the situation to a deadly game.

“The chances may be small, but if it happens, people are not 18 percent dead. They’re 100 percent dead,” Osmeña said.

Osmeña brought up a tragic 2022 landslide in Barangay Binaliw that killed 31 people to prove that even experienced developers can make mistakes. He wants all expansion paused until the system can be tested by a major storm.

“I’m not against hillside development. I think it’s wonderful. But we have to realize the danger. If it happens, it’s fatal,” Osmeña said. “Let them continue building the detention ponds. But before additional development proceeds, we should determine whether these measures are sufficient to withstand a major typhoon.”

Other local officials agreed with this cautious stance. Councilor Harold Go said that while business interests are important, human lives cannot be replaced. Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales added that local officials should act early to prevent disasters rather than reacting after something terrible happens.

Is stopping the project premature?

On the other side of the debate, several councilors think stopping the project right now is a bad idea. They worry it makes Cebu City look "anti-business," especially since the developer has followed all the rules.

Councilor Winston Pepito noted that recent presentations showed the city's flooding problems are not just caused by Monterrazas. Majority Floor Leader Dave Tumulak agreed, pointing out that national regulators at the DENR and EMB actually blamed broader drainage system issues and have already cleared the developer to work.

“The council should avoid hasty measures that may undermine ongoing flood mitigation efforts and technical interventions,” Tumulak said.

What the developer has built so far

According to official reports submitted by Mont Property Group, the 118-hectare Monterrazas development has built significantly more flood protection than required:

14 identified catchment areas.

24 existing detention ponds (with 8 more proposed).

62,710.50 cubic meters of total water capacity provided.

This total capacity is about 240 percent more than the 26,701 cubic meters required by engineering calculations.

What Happens Next?

Instead of enforcing an immediate shutdown, the city council decided to refer the entire matter to the Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) for further study. The committee will work with the mayor's office, the developers, and local neighborhoods to test if the flood defenses really work.

Mayor Archival insists he cares deeply about the environment, but wants real solutions instead of political arguments.

“I’m not silent on environmental concerns. I’m pushing hard for these measures to be implemented. But we must also follow the proper process and base our actions on facts," Archival said. “We need solutions that are practical, measurable and grounded on facts.” CAV