Mayor Chan reports on first 100 days

EXPANDED access to health care and public services marked the first 100 days of Mayor Maria Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, who reported major gains in health, education and infrastructure, including plans to upgrade the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital to a Level 3 facility.

In her Oct. 22, 2025 report, Chan said the city hospital hired new specialists — including an orthopedic oncologist, two general surgeons and an anesthesiologist — and now has six obstetrician-gynecologists.

The hospital added orthopedic care, complex biopsies and ultrasound-guided procedures, reducing referrals to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

The city also opened the Lapu-Lapu City Eye Center for Cataract and Pterygium Operations and launched mental health support programs, improved lactation spaces and strengthened ties with private hospitals. Frontline services such as the Animal Bite Treatment Center and the City Social Welfare Office now operate daily, including weekends and holidays.

Following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in northern Cebu, Chan announced P1 million in aid each for eight affected localities — Bogo City and the towns of Borbon, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Sogod, Tabogon and Tabuelan.

A joint rescue team from Lapu-Lapu City was reportedly first to arrive in Bogo City, leading emergency operations and relief drives supported by local businesses and civic groups. A blood donation campaign gathered 276 donors.

In education, the City held its first Scholarship Fair for 3,500 students, distributed free school supplies to more than 100,000 learners, reopened its e-Library with extended hours and gave P2,000 to each of 3,000 teachers during Teachers’ Day. Construction began on a new three-story engineering building at Lapu-Lapu City College.

The Lapu-Lapu City Chamber of Commerce and Industry was reestablished with 28 members. The City hosted the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon, which drew 1,400 athletes from 49 countries and generated about P150 million in tourism revenue. A new Tourist Rest Area opened on Olango Island, and preparations are underway for the 2026 Asean Tourism Forum and 48th Asean Summit.

Other initiatives included new housing under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program, additional barangay development funds, a new Senior Citizens Community Center, monthly job fairs, expanded social services on Olango Island and anti-trafficking programs.

Environmental measures featured new garbage trucks, stricter waste hauling enforcement, desalination plants, and an expanded plastic ban.

Lapu-Lapu City also recorded Metro Cebu’s lowest crime rate and received new disaster response and fire equipment.

“You have given me a chance to be your mayor by putting your trust in me .. Let me prove to you that I hold this trust sacred and will do my job in the next two years and 265 days,” said Chan. / DPC