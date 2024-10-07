Mayor Chan: Student mauled by Lapu-Lapu City cops did not commit crime

THE Lapu-Lapu City Police Office has initiated an investigation into allegations that police personnel from Station 4 mauled a Criminology student who was accused of committing a crime.

In a social media post by Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan, he said that after reviewing the case, he found no evidence that the victim, referred to as "Eric," had committed any crime.

Eric suffered injuries in the body, prompting the mayor to personally investigate the matter.

Chan visited Eric at the hospital.

Mayor Chan assured that justice would be served for Eric and that those responsible for the incident would be held accountable.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, they are still awaiting the results of the investigation being conducted by the Lapu-Lapu City Police.

Pelare emphasized that the PRO 7 would not tolerate any wrongdoings by its personnel.

If the police officers are found guilty, they will face both administrative and possibly criminal charges, depending on the evidence. (AYB, TPT)