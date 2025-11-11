Mayor clarifies viral trip photos

THE Municipality of Sogod Public Information Office Facebook page has debunked viral social media photos allegedly showing Mayor Lissa Marie “Monyeen” Durano-Streegan and other 5th District officials on a foreign trip.

Streegan also denied she traveled to London along with other Cebu local officials, saying she neither applied for nor planned any foreign trip.

“I did not submit any request for authority to travel because I had no plans to travel,” Streegan told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday,

Nov. 11, 2025.

She clarified that she had been in Sogod the entire time during recent calamities and that the viral photos were taken two years ago.

“I was in Sogod the whole time — pag-earthquake, (ty-phoon) Tino, and (typhoon) Uwan,” she said.

“The focus here is why that picture was used insinuating that I was not around during Tino when I was,” she added.

The mayor urged the public to verify information before sharing it online.

“Please stop spreading fake news. And please be diligent before posting,” Streegan said.

DILG confirmation

In a message to her constituents, Streegan assured that her focus remains on Sogod’s welfare in the aftermath of typhoon Tino.

“Although we were hit, it was not as bad as the other towns and cities. To the Sogoranons, I will always have their best interest as my priority and that I will always be here for them,” she said.

In a SunStar Cebu report on Monday, Nov. 10, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) confirmed Streegan was not among 5th District mayors who traveled to the United Kingdom.

According to a document obtained by ABS-CBN from the DILG Central Office titled “FTA Issued by the Governor – People’s Governor Pamela Baricuatro,” several Cebu local chief executives were granted foreign travel authority (FTA) to the United Kingdom in November.

The list included Mayors Aljew Frasco of Liloan, Edgar Rama of Poro, Greman Solante of Tudela, Alfredo Arquillano Jr. of San Francisco, Manuel Santiago of Pilar, Avis Ginoo-Monleon of Catmon and Felijur Quiño of Compostela, as well as Provincial Board Member Andrei Duterte.

Borbon Mayor Nico Dotillos was also granted permission to travel but later canceled his trip, according to the same document.

The DILG’s verification further showed that only four of these officials — Santiago, Rama, Solante and Duterte — had their FTAs approved both by the governor and the DILG’s Foreign Travel Authority Portal. / CDF