Mayor condemns fake news disrupting classes in Olango

LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan is urging the public to use social media responsibly following a misleading post from a dummy account that caused fear and anxiety among students, parents and school personnel on Olango Island.

In a public statement on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Chan called on the public to avoid spreading fake news and content that could create conflict, fear, or disorder.

“Let us be a responsible citizen and let’s use social media wisely. Sa atong teknolohiya karon, dali ra matoltol ang mga accounts nga milapas sa atong balaod bisan pa gamit ang dummy account (With the technology we have today, it is easier to trace accounts that violate the law, even those using dummy accounts),” Chan said.

“Atong gamiton ang atong mga social media accounts sa maayo nga paagi ug atong likayan ang pagmugma og kagubot, kahadlok ug kasamok labi na ang pagpost og fake news,” Chan added.

(Let us use our social media accounts in a positive and responsible manner. We should avoid creating conflict, fear and trouble, especially by spreading fake news.)

Online threat incident

The mayor’s statement came after an online post circulated on Monday, July 6, which contained a

perceived threat that raised concerns among community members.

An initial investigation revealed that the 17-year-old student had no intention of carrying out any violent act. The alleged online threat was reportedly made in an attempt to force a suspension of classes and was inspired by a similar incident in Talisay City.

Working in joint coordination, authorities later traced the source of the information and identified the Grade 12 student behind the Facebook dummy account.

Chan said the minor has since acknowledged the seriousness of the offense after realizing that the post caused widespread fear and concern throughout the community.

The student is now under the care of the Women and Children Protection Desk, with intervention from the Violence Against Women and Children Desk of Barangay Talima, the City Social Welfare and Development Office and the Department of Education to ensure the continuation of modular classes. / DPC