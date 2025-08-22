Mayor conditionally supports demolition

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has expressed support for the demolition of a ‘Mang Inasal’ branch that is encroaching on the sidewalk, but only if it complies with the city’s heritage protection laws.

The building, located at the corner of Osmeña Boulevard and F. Gonzales Street, is considered a potential heritage site because it is one of the oldest buildings, downtown, and is more than 50 years old.

The mayor has tasked the City Administrator to coordinate with the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (Chac) before any action is taken.

“If there’s a demolition order, that’s fine, but we need to be careful. The Historical Commission may say this building cannot be removed because it forms part of Cebu’s cultural heritage,” he said in an interview on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

‘Historical’

Archival said the structure is one of the oldest buildings in the city, making it subject to the jurisdiction of the Chac.

He noted that the structure has indeed protruded onto the sidewalk, but pointed out that a large sign indicates the building is very old.

Under the 2020 heritage protection ordinance, any structure more than 50 years old is automatically considered part of Cebu City’s heritage inventory.

Demolition, alteration, or rehabilitation cannot proceed without clearance from the Chac and allied offices.

The ordinance covers not only nationally declared heritage landmarks but also locally recognized structures with cultural or historical significance.

While the Office of the Building Official (OBO) and the City Legal Office (CLO) flagged the encroachment as a violation, the site may fall under the city’s heritage protection laws.

Archival emphasized the need to weigh both legal enforcement and heritage preservation.

He explained that a demolition order would be acceptable, but said City Hall must proceed carefully so as to comply with both building regulations and heritage rules.

Archival clarified that he had no objection to demolishing the structure if it was legal.

The Chac is expected to determine whether the encroaching portion of the outlet can be removed without compromising the integrity of the old building or if alternative solutions could be explored.

The controversy over Mang Inasal’s encroachment is not new.

OBO head Florante Catalan, in a letter submitted to the Cebu City Council on June 25, explained that the case had already been endorsed to the CLO since the OBO has no authority to pursue legal action against establishments.

The CLO subsequently issued a legal opinion recommending enforcement action, including the possibility of issuing a clearing order.

Catalan said the case is now beyond the jurisdiction of the OBO and is under the legal authority and appropriate action of the CLO and the Office of the Mayor.

Catalan explained the OBO’s mandate is limited to technical and administrative work such as inspections by architects, engineers, and aides. Legal representation for the city rests solely with the CLO. / CAV