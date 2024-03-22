Mayor Cortes hosts free boxing show

RAMIL Macado gets the biggest break of his career as he fights for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight belt against fellow prospect Lorenz Dumam-ag in the main event of Engkwentro 13: “Halad ni Mayor Jonas Cortes alang sa Kapistahan” on May 1, 2024 at the Mandaue Sports Complex.

The boxing event is free to the public.

“I’m thankful that I have been given the opportunity by sir Jason (Arquisola). There is a bit of pressure on me but not that much. I’ll just do everything I can to win this,” said the 28-year-old Macado in a press conference at the Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue City. “I’m not taking him lightly. He has a very good amateur background. He’s also already experienced in the pro level. I’ll just try to outsmart him up in the ring and use what we practiced in training. I’m pretty confident that I’ll win.”

Macado is 8-0 with four knockouts, while Dumam-ag is 9-0-1 with six knockouts. Macado registered three wins in 2023, beating Francis Jay Diaz (8-4-1) by unanimous decision, stopping Eldin Guianahon (9-1) in the eighth, and knocking out Mike Kinaadman (8-21-2) in the second round.

As part of the preparation, Macado has been sparring with former world champion Melvin Jerusalem and world-rated Mark Vicelles. / EKA