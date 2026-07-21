Mayor: Dalaguete posts higher revenue, projects

DALAGUETE Mayor Nelin Belciña Tambis reported higher local revenues, expanded healthcare services and several ongoing infrastructure projects during her first State of the Municipality Address (Soma) on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Speaking before department heads, local officials and representatives of National Government agencies, Tambis reported the Municipal Government’s accomplishments during the first half of 2026 and discussed projects that are underway or planned.

Revenue

Tambis said Dalaguete collected P46.2 million in locally generated revenues from January to June 2026, up from P45.4 million during the same period last year.

She attributed the increase to the local government’s revenue collection efforts and said the administration would continue pursuing transparent and accountable governance.

“We remain committed to openness and accountability because we believe that the people deserve nothing less,” Tambis said.

Infrastructure and public safety

Among the projects cited was the acquisition of two motorcycles for the Philippine National Police to improve patrol and emergency response.

The Municipal Government also procured a fire truck

intended to serve upland barangays, where emergency access has been more difficult.

Tambis said construction is ongoing for the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Command Center, which will serve as the Municipality’s emergency operations hub. The facility is expected to include an artificial intelligence-assisted closed-circuit television surveillance system once completed.

The Municipality also built and upgraded waiting sheds and public comfort rooms in several areas.

Environment and agriculture

Tambis said the Municipal Government is developing a sanitary landfill as part of its solid waste management program.

She also reported the completion of a Double A (AA) slaughterhouse, which she said complies with national sanitation and food safety standards and is expected to support local livestock raisers.

Another completed project is the FoodScape, a facility intended to provide civil society organizations with space to market locally produced goods.

Healthcare

Tambis said the Municipality opened an Animal Bite Treatment Center at the Rural Health Unit to provide anti-rabies treatment locally, reducing the need for residents to travel to neighboring areas for the service.

According to the mayor, the center offers anti-rabies vaccination, anti-tetanus vaccination and other related medical services.

She also reported that the Municipality has nine ambulances operating 24 hours a day to respond to medical emergencies.

Tambis said the local government distributed P2.3 million in medical and burial assistance to 722 beneficiaries.

Education

Tambis said the Municipal Government continues to work with the Department of Education to support local schools through the Local School Board.

She said the Municipality’s Local School Board recently received an Outstanding Performance award under the Seal of Good Education Governance. The speech, however, did not identify the organization that conferred the recognition.

Tambis also said she was recently named among Cebu’s top-performing mayors, placing ninth in the ranking. She did not identify the organization that conducted the assessment or the criteria used.

Tambis, who is serving her first term as mayor, said the Municipal Government will continue implementing programs in infrastructure, healthcare, education and other public services. / MI KIZZIA A. TANTOG, UP CEBU INTERN & GWENYTH P. BORGONIA, UV INTERN