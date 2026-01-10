Mayor: Earthquake, typhoon weakened Binaliw landfill before collapse

LAST year’s powerful earthquake and the heavy rains brought by Typhoon Tino may have played a crucial role in the deadly collapse of the Binaliw landfill, according to Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

The incident has so far claimed five lives, with more than 30 people still missing.

Authorities are continuing their investigation as search and retrieval operations remain ongoing at the site.

Archival said on Friday, January 9, 2026, that his initial assessment as a licensed engineer points to a combination of unstable ground conditions and excessive water accumulation beneath the landfill as possible causes of the collapse.

He stressed, however, that these findings are still preliminary and subject to confirmation as formal investigations by concerned agencies continue.

The mayor was referring to the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, 2025, followed by Typhoon Tino on November 4, which brought prolonged and heavy rainfall to several barangays across the city.

According to Archival, the combination of seismic activity and continuous water saturation likely weakened the foundation of the landfill, increasing its vulnerability to structural failure and making it more prone to a catastrophic landslide.

“We experienced an earthquake that shook the ground, and then we were hit by Typhoon Tino, which brought an enormous amount of rain,” Archival said, noting how the succession of natural events may have worsened conditions at the site.

He explained that over time, water collecting at the base of the landfill could have compromised its structural integrity.

“Garbage behaves like a sponge—it absorbs water, which then accumulates underneath,” he said.

Earlier, City Councilor Joel Garganera said the landslide was likely triggered by persistent rainfall in recent days combined with the sheer volume of garbage piled up at the landfill.

He added that continuous rain gradually weakened the ground, eventually causing it to give way under the weight of the accumulated waste.

The Binaliw landfill has long served as Cebu City’s primary disposal site for solid waste, receiving hundreds of tons of garbage daily from households and commercial establishments.

Archival assured the public and the families of those affected that the city government is working closely with the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC) and other agencies to ensure that search and retrieval operations are conducted safely and efficiently.

Emergency responders, heavy equipment operators, and rescue personnel remain on site, working around the clock to recover victims and secure the area.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident to determine the exact causes of the collapse, while the city government has pledged to review and strengthen its waste management practices to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Meanwhile, families of the missing continue to wait anxiously as search operations persist. (CAV)