Mayor eyes cash-rich inter-town tournaments for town fiesta

MOALBOAL Mayor Inocentes Cabaron will stage a cash-rich inter-town tournament for basketball and men’s and women’s volleyball for the annual celebration of the town fiesta in May.

Moalboal, which staged a pre-season basketball tournament for Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. collegiate teams last year, is eyeing 12 teams for the inter-town basketball tournament set to start in May. Among the teams being eyed to join are the neighboring towns of Dumanjug, Alcantara, and Badian, as well as San Fernando, Aloguinsan and Oslob.

The champion in the inter-town tournament, which will allow teams to hire imports, will get a cool P200,000, while the losing finalist will get P150,000. The third placer will take home P100,000, while the fourth placer will settle for P50,000.

Aside from the basketball tournament, Cabaron is also staging a men’s and women’s invitational volleyball tournament for the seventh district towns—Alcantara, Alegria, Badian, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc and Ronda.

The champions in the men’s and women’s divisions will pocket P50,000, while the losing finalists will get P30,000. The third and fourth placers will earn P20,000 and P10,000, respectively.

On the other hand, Cabaron, who organized a free grassroots training for eight sports for the youth last summer, is also holding an inter-barangay boys and girls volleyball contests for the fiesta.

“This will give us the chance to discover the future talents who will represent Moalboal in the Governor’s Cup volleyball tournament,” said Cabaron.

Moalboal won the women’s division and finished second in the men’s during the Cluster 3 eliminations but faltered in the final round.