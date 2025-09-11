Mayor flags collapsing flood control wall in Budlaan

According to him, the information gathered on-site indicated that the project was implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in 2019. However, he has yet to receive an official report confirming the contractor behind it.

He said the stones were merely stacked with little to no concrete reinforcement and lacked steel bars (kabilya) to hold the foundation in place.

This, he explained, caused the wall to weaken and collapse once struck by rushing water.

Archival warned that nearby houses could eventually be affected if the problem remains unaddressed.

He said he has already asked the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to provide him with a recommendation on what measures should be taken.

He stressed that since the wall has already started to erode, residents living nearby are at risk of being affected.

Archival noted that the project was built in 2019, thus it may no longer be covered by warranty.

The flood control project stands close to a National Housing Authority relocation site, which Archival fears may also be at risk if the walls continue to collapse. (CAV)