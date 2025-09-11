Mayor flags collapsing flood control wall in Budlaan

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has raised concerns over the structural integrity of a flood control project in Barangay Budlaan after observing that its walls have already started to collapse.
During an inspection, on Thursday, September 11, 2025, Archival noted that the stone foundations of the structure were poorly installed, making the wall vulnerable to water pressure.
“I would say nga sa ako lang nga personal opinion, engineer man ko, para nako, dili gyud to mao nga pagkatrabaho kay sayon ra man kaayo kay mga bato ra man imong gipundok,” Archival said.
(I would say, in my personal opinion, since I’m an engineer, for me, that was really not the right way of doing the work because it was too easy -- you were just piling up stones.)
According to him, the information gathered on-site indicated that the project was implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in 2019. However, he has yet to receive an official report confirming the contractor behind it.
He said the stones were merely stacked with little to no concrete reinforcement and lacked steel bars (kabilya) to hold the foundation in place.
This, he explained, caused the wall to weaken and collapse once struck by rushing water.
Archival warned that nearby houses could eventually be affected if the problem remains unaddressed.
He said he has already asked the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to provide him with a recommendation on what measures should be taken.
He stressed that since the wall has already started to erode, residents living nearby are at risk of being affected.
Archival noted that the project was built in 2019, thus it may no longer be covered by warranty.
The flood control project stands close to a National Housing Authority relocation site, which Archival fears may also be at risk if the walls continue to collapse. (CAV)