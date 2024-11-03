Mayor Garcia allocates new ambulance to CCMC

AS THE National Government vowed to provide patient transport vehicles for local government units (LGUs), Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced that he will allocate the ambulance to the Cebu City Medical

Center (CCMC).

This initiative aligns with the Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program (MTVDP), which was initiated by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

The MTVDP aims to enhance healthcare by supplying transport vehicles to LGUs at provincial, city and municipal levels.

In a phone interview on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, Garcia stated that the brand-new unit, presented by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Oct. 30, will be assigned to the CCMC.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, a total of 564 beneficiaries — including LGUs, hospitals and other government agencies — have received ambulances intended for emergency responses, particularly in underserved areas.

Cleft care center

During the same phone interview, Garcia revealed that the world’s largest cleft care center has begun operations.

He disclosed that the initial patients included three children and one teenager with a cleft palate condition.

“Namunga na gyud (It is bearing fruit), the operations are successful in Operation Smile on the seventh floor,” said Garcia.

He added that the grand opening for the center is set for Nov. 16. The state-of-the-art Cebu Comprehensive Cleft Care Center of Excellence, operated under Operation Smile, had its soft opening on Sept. 8 and occupies the seventh floor of the CCMC.

Kevin Thor, director of global project development at Operation Smile headquarters, previously said that after the grand opening, the organization plans to provide at least 260 free surgeries each month for children with cleft conditions.

Once fully operational, the center aims to serve 100 patients from 12 LGUs in Cebu.

Thor noted that for 26 years, Operation Smile, in collaboration with the Mariquita Salimbangon Yeung Charitable Foundation, has been assisting thousands of children with cleft conditions.

In addition to free cleft surgeries, the Cleft Care Center of Excellence also offers free dental care, speech therapy, a nutrition program and psychological support.

Operation Smile was established in 1982 by Dr. William Magee Jr. and his wife Kathleen after recognizing the need for cleft lip and palate surgery in the Philippines. Now a global charity, Operation Smile has provided over 330,000 free surgeries for children with cleft conditions across more than 80 countries while focusing on building sustainable healthcare solutions.

The cleft care center broke ground in December 2022 but faced challenges that caused delays. / JPS