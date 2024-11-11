Mayor Garcia: ‘Business as usual’

CEBU City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Monday assured the general public that it’s “business as usual” at the City Hall for those who have appointments and transactions and want to avail services.

Garcia made the assurance following the commotion last Friday, Nov. 8 when former city administrator Colin Rosell attempted to enter his former office but was denied entry and had an altercation with City Hall personnel. He also held a press conference inside the office of former mayor Michael Rama and was later arrested by police officers due to usurpation of authority.

On Monday, there were still police personnel at the City Hall entrance and premises and some security guards at the entrance of the Executive Building asked for the identification (ID) cards of individuals who wanted to enter the City Hall.

During Monday’s flag-raising, personnel from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) led by their chief Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete were also present with riot gear and shields.

Garcia commended Cañete and the police personnel during the ceremony for maintaining the peace and order following Friday’s incident.

Also present in the ceremony were city councilors Edgardo ”Jaypee” Labella, Joel Garganera, Renato “JunJun” Osmeña Jr., and Pastor “Jun” Alcover.

In a press conference on Monday, Garcia said the City Hall remains open to those who want to pay their taxes, make an inquiry, and avail various services.

Garcia explained that the “no ID, no entry” policy has been a long-time policy of the City Hall.

He said the presence of police officers was meant to maintain the peace and order at the City Hall.

“The police are just being cautious and they are there to maintain the peace and order at the Cebu City Hall,” said Garcia.

The Office of the Mayor, which was occupied by Rama, was locked.

Maximum tolerance is still being practiced on individuals who want to express their views or grievances within the City Hall, said Garcia. However, if these individuals or activities affect or disrupt City Hall operations, there will be consequences, he added.

“If there are any laws that are being violated especially when it comes to our criminal or penal laws then I will leave that to the police to handle,” said Garcia.

Garcia said the mayor’s office was locked to preserve the crime scene due to the ongoing investigation of the police.

Rama’s portrait at the entrance of the mayor’s office had already been replaced with Garcia’s.

On Friday, Rosell was handcuffed and arrested by police personnel led by PCol. Cañete for usurpation of authority after he barged into City Hall, asserting his position and announcing Rama’s return.

Rosell was detained at Police Station 3 on Friday night due to complaints of Usurpation of Authority and Resisting Persons with Authority.

He was released on Saturday, Nov. 11 after posting bail.

On the legitimacy of Rosell’s arrest, Garcia said the arrest was valid despite being a warrantless arrest as there was a complaint from the City Administrator.

He added Rosell’s employment had been terminated, as his appointment was coterminous.

In a separate press conference, Cañete explained that a crime was committed which led to the arrest.

“Sa tinood lang, walay maximum tolerance kung mubuhat ug crime sa imong atubangan. You arrest him, yun ang sabi ng batas (Truth be told, there is no maximum tolerance if the crime is committed in front of you. The law states that you arrest that person,)” Cañete said. / EHP