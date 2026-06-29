Mayor Isko okay with Vice Ganda running for president

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno made it clear that he has no problem if Vice Ganda decides to run for president in the 2028 national elections.

“Well, technically, he’s qualified,” Isko said during an interview in the capital during the White Party Manila Pride Month celebration on Saturday, June 27, at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

When asked if a member of the LGBTQIA+ community like Vice deserves to be the next president of the Philippines, he replied:

“Well, it’s up to the people to decide. The good thing about us is democracy. You can choose anybody,” Mayor Isko said.

The 51-year-old former actor added that he supports the LGBTQIA+ community because aside from knowing many of its members, he views everyone equally.

“In Manila, there are no gays, no lesbians, no poor, no middle class and no rich. In Manila, everyone is equal,” Mayor Isko stated.

However, Vice has previously stated that he has no plans to run in the national elections—that is, if he doesn’t change his mind. / TRC