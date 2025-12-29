Mayor moves to unstick delayed Lorega housing

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival said the City Government is moving to address delays in a housing project in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, affecting the completion of an unfinished medium-rise building (MRB).

Archival said the delays stem from unresolved documentation issues, as the City pushes to expand its socialized housing program.

Archival said the two existing MRBs in Lorega have a combined project cost of about P200 million, with more than P100 million already paid.

However, one of the buildings remains unfinished due to unresolved documentation and complaints raised by the contractor.

“There is no problem with the land. The problem is the documentation, which has not yet been turned over by the contractor, and there are also complaints that need to be addressed. Once everything is settled, we will immediately resume the work,” Archival said during a press conference on Dec. 22, 2025.

Once the issues are resolved, the City Government is targeting the completion and occupation of more than 200 housing units in the unfinished MRB, which will add to the City’s limited stock of socialized housing.

The two MRBs were constructed on a 1,350-square-meter property in Lorega San Miguel owned by the Cebu City Government.

One of the buildings, constructed by Cebu Landmasters Inc., has already been completed and has been fully occupied since July 2023, providing housing to around 100 families. Beneficiaries were selected based on need and recommendations from local authorities.

The second MRB, which remains unfinished, is funded by the City Government and is expected to accommodate more than 200 families once completed.

Beyond Lorega, Archival said the City is also preparing to build additional MRBs to address the growing number of families displaced by typhoons and those currently staying in temporary shelters such as barangay gymnasiums and public school classrooms.

However, Archival clarified that the City is still finalizing the site for the new MRBs, as the identified properties are currently owned by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

The proposed NGCP-owned lands are located in Barangay Talamban and Barangay Duljo Fatima.

While the land transfer has already been approved in principle, Archival said the timeline for construction will depend on how fast the required documentation and formal transfer of ownership to the city government can be completed.

“The land transfer has already been approved, but the documents still need to be finalized. That is one of the factors causing delays,” he said, adding that construction can only proceed once the land is officially turned over to the city.

The planned MRBs will prioritize the relocation of typhoon victims and families who have been living for extended periods in evacuation centers, barangay gyms and classrooms, which the City considers unsuitable for long-term habitation. / CAV