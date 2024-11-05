Mayor mulls ordinance to bypass BAI permits

FOLLOWING the recent hog smuggling incident in the southwestern town of Dumanjug, Cebu, Mayor Guntrano “Gungun” Gica is considering an ordinance that would allow hogs to enter the town without needing a permit from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

This move comes after hog raisers from Negros Oriental reportedly resorted to smuggling live hogs into the province, alleging that BAI refused to issue the necessary permits.

“From what I see, the problem is that BAI would not issue shipping permits,” Gica said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

Gica reached out to La Libertad Mayor Emmanuel Limkaichong Iway to request to meet with local hog-raisers.

“Now we will not need that anymore (BAI permit). I’m thinking of presenting this to Governor Gwen (Garcia). I won’t ask for their shipping permits because we in Dumanjug will create an ordinance with a fee, and my municipal employees will check each hog and animal coming into Dumanjug,” he said in Cebuano.

Gica plans to propose the creation of a local ordinance that will allow municipal employees to check hogs and other livestock entering Dumanjug, ensuring compliance with health regulations, including certification from veterinarians and proof of being free from African swine fever (ASF).

“We will check the certification from their barangay regarding where the hogs are coming from when traveling to Cebu, certification from a veterinarian from Negros, and rapid test results proving that the hogs coming into Cebu are free from ASF,” he said in Cebuano.

If approved, the ordinance will still be subject to review by the Provincial Board (PB).

“Once this is finalized, this ordinance will be approved by the Municipality of Dumanjug. All of our ordinances are subject to review by the Provincial Board, and once approved by the PB and the governor, if our governor agrees, we will be very happy to be able to help our brothers and sisters from Negros,” Gica said in Cebuano.

He also revealed plans to establish a dedicated area for livestock at the Tangil Port. This will prevent animals from being mixed with passengers.

“We will build a port, specifically for livestock. Our animals should not be mixed with people, such as passengers at our port in Tangil,” he said.

La Libertad Councilor Redgil Cayetano Medes, who is also the president of a livestock trader group in Negros Oriental, was optimistic about the proposal: “It seems like our problem has been solved; it looks like there’s a chance we can send pigs here to Cebu.”

Meanwhile, a hog-raiser from Negros Oriental, Romulo Bubog, is hoping Governor Garcia will grant Gica’s proposal.

Gica said he hopes the problem will be addressed soon.

“I hope for your understanding. Everything happens for a reason, and I think this is a blessing in disguise that has happened. I am grateful for the opportunity to reach out to you and be able to help you,” the mayor told the Negros Oriental hog-raisers.

Apology

Gica also issued an apology video after a viral post showed 79 undocumented hogs seized on Oct. 26 being roasted and served as “lechon” to residents visiting public cemeteries on All Souls’ Day on Saturday, Nov. 2. The post sparked mixed reactions among Cebuanos and residents of Negros Oriental.

Gica said the post was not intended to boast or insult hog-raisers in Negros Island.

He added, “I ask for forgiveness and apologize if I have offended anyone, especially those involved in the business of raising pigs, because of my post on Facebook about having pigs cooked for lechon. I did not intend to boast or insult anyone with the post, but rather to inform the people of Dumanjug that the pigs that were caught were the ones we distributed. For transparency!”

SunStar Cebu visited BAI 7 regional office in Pier 1, Cebu City, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for comment, but their head was unavailable for an interview.

Orders

BAI, an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA), implements the national policies in eradicating ASF, particularly the color-coding scheme that assigns colors for local government units (LGUs) in ASF-risk categories, and prescribes measures for the movement of swine products across the different colored zones.

According to DA Administrative Order 2, series of 2022, red zone prohibits LGUs from exporting their live hogs, sows, piglets, genetic materials, pork meats and related products to areas under the pink (buffer), yellow (surveillance), light green (protected) and dark green (free) zones.

The DA’s policy is to cull all hogs within a 500-meter radius of the infected area.

In a report from SunStar Cebu on Sept. 2, movements of healthy and ASF-negative hogs from red zones or barangays with active ASF cases are now allowed, according to the DA.

“Basically, the situation is kapag tumama naman sa isang lugar hindi naman lahat iyan e. So, tetestingin ang bawat farm. Kung negative, kailangan ilabas (once the ASF hits an area, it doesn’t mean the entire area is infected. So, we will test each farm. Once negative, we have to release it),” DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said in an online interview last Sunday, Nov. 3.

Under Section II of Administrative Circular 6, s. 2024, the movement of healthy and ASF-negative pigs “outside the 500-meter up to one-kilometer radius from where the ASF infection was detected may be permitted within the city/municipality.”