Mayor: No travel authority signed for Labangon SK official’s Thailand trip

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival said he does not recall signing or approving any official travel authority related to the alleged Thailand trip involving a Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) official in Barangay Labangon.

Archival said that based on information available to him, the travel appears to have been undertaken in a private capacity and did not involve government funds.

“I cannot remember signing any document approving that trip. If there was such a document, I would know,” Archival said in a phone interview on Friday, January 2, 2026, stressing that official trips by elected officials normally require clear documentation and approval.

He said what he initially read in reports and circulating online posts indicated that the trip was not an official SK or barangay activity.

“If it was a private trip, I don’t understand why it was done in that manner, but it was not government money. It was his own money,” Archival said.

He reiterated that public officials are not barred from traveling using their personal funds, noting that such trips do not automatically constitute wrongdoing in the absence of public spending.

Archival said that based on his knowledge, the money used for the trip came from the official’s own pocket, adding that public officials are not prohibited from traveling using personal funds.

The issue gained public attention after Rian Bacalla, a social media personality and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate known as “Kid Sunshine ng Cebu,” posted a scathing message on Facebook on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

In the post, Bacalla questioned an alleged Thailand trip involving an SK official in Barangay Labangon and criticized what she described as the lack of visible youth programs and year-end activities in the barangay.

Bacalla’s post also raised concerns about transparency and priorities, prompting netizens to question whether the travel was officially sanctioned and if any SK or barangay funds were used.

The post quickly gained traction online, garnering more than a thousand reactions and hundreds of comments, with residents and youth advocates calling for clarification from local officials.

Archival said he would still verify the matter, particularly the details circulating on social media, but stressed that there is no indication so far that government funds were involved in the trip.

He added that city procedures require approval and documentation for official travel, and the absence of such records suggests that the trip may not have been a city-sanctioned activity.

Despite the controversy, the mayor maintained that the issue should be viewed in proper context, especially if no public funds were spent.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach SK Chairman Kim Kyle Buendia of Barangay Labangon to get his side on the issue, particularly on the nature of the trip and the concerns raised about youth programs, but he had not responded as of this posting Friday, January 2, 2026. (CAV)