Mayor of the Night hub begins operations

CEBU City’s Mayor of the Night government service hub started its operations on Monday, April 6, 2026, offering round-the-clock access to key government services for night-shift workers.

SunStar Cebu observed more than five individuals using the services around 6 p.m. during the first day, with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and the Office of the City Registrar (OCR) handling most of the transactions.

The facility brings together key offices under one roof, including the City Health Office, OCR, CCTO, Business Permit and Licensing Office and the City Treasurer’s Office.

Growing demand

While it primarily serves night-shift workers in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, the hub remains open to anyone needing to transact outside regular office hours, City officials said. This setup allows residents to process documents, pay fees and access government services without disrupting their daily schedules.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the City Government is monitoring demand for the new facility, expressing confidence that the need for night-time government services will grow in the coming months.

“Time will tell how much demand there will be, but I know there will be demand,” he said.

He cited the large number of workers in the BPO sector and the high volume of transactions, noting that applications for National Bureau of Investigation clearances alone reach 20,000 to 30,000 annually.

By bringing government services closer to workers, the vice mayor said the hub aims to benefit those whose schedules prevent them from visiting offices during the day.

Project concerns

Osmeña admitted concerns that the relatively small facility may become overwhelmed if everyone arrives at the same time.

“I’m worried that we will be overwhelmed because this is not a big place,” he said.

The city official defended the project against criticism over costs, saying the benefits outweigh the expenses.

“I don’t mind spending money as long as you get something in return. Give me a million pesos worth of services,” Osmeña said.

Shifting transactions to nighttime could also help ease daytime traffic by reducing the number of people heading to government offices during peak hours.

Industry consultation

Nanette Garong, officer-in-charge of the Mayor of the Night office, said the City designed the hub based on consultations with BPO industry leaders.

She said the most common concern among workers is completing pre-employment requirements, which prompted the inclusion of key frontline offices.

Garong said the hub operates 24/7, including weekends, and follows a three-shift system where regular personnel get two days off while job order workers report 22 days per month.

The facility is open to everyone, but its operating hours align with BPO schedules to better serve night-shift workers.

Ongoing expansion

While only City Government offices operate at the hub for now, construction for spaces allocated to national agencies remains ongoing. These agencies will begin operations within two to three weeks once contractors complete the fit-out.

Garong noted the rollout is currently under a soft launch with minimal promotion, allowing the City to focus on improving processes and ensuring consistent service delivery.

Initial feedback from clients has been positive, with many describing the transactions as fast and convenient.

The project moved quickly once the City secured approvals; Garong noted they signed the lease contract on March 2 and opened the facility less than a month later.

She said they will not implement a four-day workweek because they follow US-based working hours and remain open on weekends. / CAV