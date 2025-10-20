Mayor offers quarantine center as temporary courthouse

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has offered the use of the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC) as a temporary office space for the judiciary after the Supreme Court declared the Quimonda I.T. Center unsafe for occupancy following the recent magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

Archival said officials from the Supreme Court’s Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) reached out to the City Government seeking assistance in finding an alternative venue where court operations can continue while the Quimonda building undergoes major repairs.

“The court administrator informed us that they have a problem with Quimonda and requested to use the CCQC. It’s a big area, and they can start occupying it as early as tomorrow,” Archival said.

He added that the judiciary may use the facility for six months to one year, depending on how long the rehabilitation works at Quimonda will take.

Archival said the Supreme Court is expected to send a courtesy letter within the week to formally request the use of the CCQC as its temporary site.

“I promised to help them move their things and ensure security in the area. We already have our own security personnel here, but that’s something they will also coordinate since they have their own,” the mayor added.

Located at the South Road Properties (SRP), the CCQC was originally established during the Covid-19 pandemic as a quarantine and treatment facility. It has since been repurposed for various government and emergency uses.

The offer comes after engineers from the Supreme Court, the Office of the Building Official, and the City Engineering Department found the Quimonda I.T. Center to be “risky” for occupancy.

Court operations there have been suspended, with hearings temporarily conducted online. (CAV)