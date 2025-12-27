Mayor orders 2-week blitz on garbage violators

PERSISTENT problems in garbage management have prompted the Cebu City Government to step up public education and enforcement of its waste segregation policy, starting with a citywide information campaign from Jan. 1 to 15, 2026.

The intensified drive was proposed by Mayor Nestor Archival during a meeting of the Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. The initiative aims to strengthen solid waste management across all 80 barangays. Under the plan, the City will ramp up awareness on proper segregation, with a special focus on public schools.

“From Jan. 1 to Jan. 15, we will push for massive information dissemination, including radio broadcasts, as part of our drive,” Archival said.

Following the awareness phase, strict enforcement will begin from Jan. 16 to 30. The mayor directed barangay enforcement officers (BEOs) to apprehend violators and issue citation tickets as warnings. BEOs are also required to submit regular reports on enforcement activities in their respective jurisdictions.

During the meeting, Barangay Luz Captain Nida Cabrera suggested that barangays handle waste collection from schools. However, Archival emphasized the need for trucks specifically assigned to educational institutions. He also tasked the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) to visit all 115 schools from Jan. 5 to 10 to conduct orientations and assess compliance.

“Schools have a very big impact. If we properly educate the children, they can even correct their parents at home,” the mayor noted.

SWMB member Emma Ramas highlighted the crucial role of local leaders, stating that detailed guidelines have been prepared for barangays and stakeholders, including recyclers and partners.

Closing the meeting, Archival reiterated a “no segregation, no collection” policy. He expressed hope that sustained education and firm enforcement would finally make proper waste segregation a daily habit for all Cebuanos. / CAV