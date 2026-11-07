Mayor orders strict review of upland mining permits

ENVIRONMENTAL compliance and the impact of mining-related activities in Cebu City are under scrutiny as the Cebu City Government examines existing developments and the permits covering operations, particularly in upland communities.

The review includes commercial sand and gravel extraction applications and certificates of non-overlap (CNOs), which determine whether proposed projects encroach on ancestral domains.

Mayor Nestor Archival said Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, that examining such permits has been among his priorities since taking office.

b“Right after tanan pagsugod gyud nako, mao na atong gipareview nga mga in-ana nga permit,” Archival said.

(Right from the very start, reviewing those kinds of permits has been our priority.)

He clarified that the Cebu City Government has not issued new permits for the activities being discussed, but existing developments and previously issued permits still need to be assessed.

Cease-and-desist order

The matter was discussed during the Cebu City Mining Regulatory Board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, where officials also raised concerns over a development in Barangay Banilad.

The project received a cease-and-desist order from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) following a report from the Environmental Management Bureau.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office discussed the need to install signage at the site to inform the public that the development has been ordered to stop.

Archival acknowledged that the signage has yet to be installed, adding that the Cebu City Government should take responsibility for putting it up once the DENR issues the order.

Ancestral domains

The review also focuses on applications for commercial sand and gravel extraction in upland barangays, where proposed activities may raise concerns over environmental protection and ancestral domain rights.

Archival agreed that the issuance of CNOs must also be examined.

The certification, issued by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, establishes whether a proposed project overlaps with an ancestral domain to safeguard the rights of Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples.

Landslide response

The mining board also tackled the Oct. 9 landslide in Barangay Pulangbato, which buried four family members and killed three, according to earlier incident reports.

As part of the response, the City Engineering Office prepared a slope stabilization design involving benching, or reshaping the hillside into a series of level steps to reduce steepness.

The Cebu City Government plans to restrict access to the damaged road section, where authorities found large cracks along the roadside, and install warning signs to prevent people from entering the hazardous area.

Quarry operators in the vicinity agreed to assist in the stabilization work by carrying out the benching and transferring excavated soil and rocks to an adjacent area, Archival said.

One operator will apply for a special permit to coordinate the work with other operators.

Archival recalled that quarrying took place in the area years before houses were built nearby, but he did not establish whether historical quarrying activities contributed to the October landslide.

The proposed slope stabilization plan will be submitted to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau for evaluation. / CAV