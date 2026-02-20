Mayor orders tighter watch, new strategies after child found slain

A BODY in a severely deteriorated condition believed to be that of a missing child was discovered in Barangay Ibo, Toledo City, on Thursday, February 19, 2026, prompting heightened peace and order measures.

Toledo Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales said the incident was deeply disturbing, describing the victim’s body as already beyond recognition when found.

According to initial reports from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco), the remains were severely deteriorated, prompting authorities to subject the body to DNA testing and a full autopsy to establish identity and cause of death.

Despite the condition of the remains, the mayor said the child’s mother was able to confirm the victim’s identity based on personal belongings described by law enforcement officers, including clothing and accessories.

The 12-year-old child, who was from Barangay Poblacion, had been reported missing last February 11.

Since then, Poblacion barangay officials conducted daily search operations, reviewed closed circuit television (CCTV) footage, and coordinated with residents for information.

Within hours of the body's recovery, police identified one person of interest, who is now in police custody and undergoing investigation.

“This case will not be ignored,” Perales said, stressing the need to preserve public safety in Toledo City.

She acknowledged the challenge faced by local authorities, citing that only about 100 police officers are tasked to secure a population of roughly 230,000 residents, but vowed that the City would pursue stronger and more effective security strategies in response to the incident.

The City will also shoulder all funeral and burial expenses for the victim, the mayor said.

Perales appealed to parents and guardians to remain vigilant over their children’s whereabouts and activities, urging for closer supervision. (JJL)