Mayor: P100M budget, teachers' allowance for DepEd Toledo

THE Local School Board (LSB) is set to approve a P100-million budget for school buildings and the release of monthly allowance for public school teachers in the Department of Education (DepEd) Toledo City Division.

Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales, chairperson of the LSB, announced this on Monday, November 18, 2024, during the oath-taking ceremony of the Federated Parents-Teachers Association (FPTA), Supreme Elementary Learner Government (SELG), and Supreme Secondary Learner Government (SSLG) officers for school year 2024-2025 at the Toledo City Sports Center.

"Two weeks from now, we will be having our annual local school board with your president who will take oath today and will have a seat in the local school board council. Atoang budget nga aprobahan ana -- it would be a hundred-million budget for Department of Education sa Toledo City Division," Perales said.

"For the past years, we've built school buildings, kay pwera buyag ang Toledo daghan na kaayo g estudyante jud. Nasabutan namo sa school board before nga dili na mi mohimo og buildings nga ground level lang -- high rise na jud ta tanan karon. So makakita mo three-story (buildings)," Perales said.

Perales also announced that the accumulated local monthly allowance for all DepEd Toledo teachers will be distributed on or before Christmas Day depending on the payroll process.

However, she said the latest would be in the first week of January 2025 in time for the celebration of the city's Charter Day.

The allowance will cover seven months since the budget for the first five months was already distributed.

Meanwhile, Perales assured both the teachers and the parents that her administration "will provide more school buildings, more covered courts" should they need assistance for school development projects.

She said they just have to send a letter to the board so that a program of work will be made.

Perales said her administration has provided more sports equipment, livelihood training for junior and senior high schools, and incentives for student-athletes who have brought pride to the city during the regional and national athletic meets in the past years.

She added that a P300-million supplemental budget was allotted early this year for various purposes. Some of which went to a purchase of a bus, which will be turned over to DepEd Toledo for educational and socio-cultural events, and two rescue vans for the department's medical team. (Niel Fujil B. Eguna)