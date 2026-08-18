Mayor questions ‘MassKara’ use

BACOLOD CITY – Mayor Greg Gasataya has raised questions with the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) regarding the ownership of the “Bacolod MassKara” franchise and the use of the word “MassKara” in its name.

The queries were outlined in the mayor’s Aug. 14 letter addressed to MPBL chief executive officer Joseph Ramos, following the league’s permanent ban on the players and the coaching staff of Bacolod MassKara over their alleged involvement in game-fixing with the Bulacan Kuyas during their July 28 match.

“We received a letter from MPBL last week, they said they’re investigating. But I just asked for further clarification. Number one, on the ownership of the franchise. Number two, why is it that they used MassKara, and number three, unlike in the past, there has been no coordination this year with the local government unit (LGU),” Gasataya said in an interview with City Hall reporters.

The term “MassKara” is a cultural property of Bacolod City protected under City Ordinance No. 1020, or the MassKara Cultural Property Rights Ordinance.

“We reiterate that the ‘MassKara’ name is a protected cultural trademark and a proud symbol of Bacolod City’s resilience,” the mayor said.

Gasataya welcomed the league’s immediate action in imposing a permanent ban on the players and the coaching staff, but he stressed the need to pursue those responsible for the alleged game-fixing scheme.

He said this is necessary to protect the integrity of the MPBL and Bacolod City’s own sports program, as well as the city’s cultural identity.

None of the players or coaching staff of the Bacolod MassKara franchise has so far been identified as a resident of this highly urbanized city.

Gasataya said that previous teams carrying the name

Bacolod had sought courtesy meetings with the LGU and even fielded players from the city.

The mayor pointed out that since this is not the first time a team bearing Bacolod’s name has been involved in an issue of similar nature, a comprehensive review is necessary to protect public trust in the MPBL.

“We need an outcome of the investigation. They are carrying the name of the city, and this prompted me to seek clarification because, in the end, it is the city that bears the shame,” he added. / PNA