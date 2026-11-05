Mayor reviews heat class rules

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival wants to consult school officials on possible alternatives to suspending face-to-face classes during extreme heat, raising questions about how schools can protect students while minimizing disruptions to their learning.

Archival said on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, that he wanted to revisit existing heat-response measures with school administrators, particularly whether class suspensions should be the immediate response when heat-index thresholds are reached.

“Gusto nako ma-balik og meeting ang mga eskwelahan,” Archival said in an interview.

(I want to meet with the schools again.)

He cited heat-index levels of 33 to 41 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees and above, which fall under different intervention categories in the Department of Education’s (DepEd) guidelines.

While acknowledging that existing rules prescribe different responses depending on heat conditions, Archival questioned whether suspending in-person classes should automatically be the first option.

DepEd heat rules

Archival issued the statement as DepEd implements a four-level framework to protect learners from extreme heat and the anticipated effects of the expected super El Niño phenomenon during School Year 2026–2027.

Under DepEd Memorandum 064, Series of 2026, the 4H Learning Modality Framework prescribes different responses based on the heat index, with schools authorized to adjust schedules and learning arrangements according to prevailing conditions.

At the Hayo level, when the heat index is below 27 degrees Celsius, regular face-to-face classes may continue with precautions such as hydration breaks and improved ventilation.

Under Hinay, covering 27 to 32 degrees Celsius, schools may shorten class hours, adjust schedules or adopt hybrid and home-based learning.

At Hinga, or 33 to 41 degrees Celsius, face-to-face classes must be suspended, with schools shifting to lighter home-based learning activities.

The highest level, Hinto, applies at 42 degrees Celsius and above, when all academic activities, including home-based learning, must stop to prioritize safety.

School heads are responsible for determining appropriate arrangements based on conditions in their schools, in coordination with their Schools Division Offices.

New suspension policy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier issued Executive Order 130, establishing a unified framework for suspending and resuming classes and school activities.

The order allows schools to suspend in-person activities when conditions threaten the safety or health of learners and personnel, subject to coordination with local authorities.

Schools may also seek earlier resumption of face-to-face classes during a localized suspension if safety assessments support the move and the local chief executive agrees.

DepEd has been directed to issue implementing guidelines, including specific hazard thresholds and suspension procedures, within 30 days from the order’s effectivity.

EO 130 emphasizes that suspending face-to-face classes does not necessarily mean stopping learning, with schools expected to implement alternative arrangements whenever feasible.

Archival has yet to clarify how the alternatives he wants schools to consider would operate within the existing DepEd guidelines. / CAV