Mayor seeks completition of Tisa flood control work

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has called on the contractor of the delayed flood control project in Sta. Teresita Village, Barangay Tisa, to expedite its completion before year-end.

The mayor said the P60-million project should finally be completed as a “Christmas gift” to the community, which has suffered from flooding for over a decade.

During an inspection on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, Archival expressed disappointment that the project, implemented by the Cebu City Government, has been under construction for more than five years.

He reminded the contractor, Arm Builder Construction, of its contractual obligations, particularly the proper disposal of excavated soil, which has become a recurring problem.

The 120-meter flood control structure, now more than 80 percent complete, is expected to provide relief to at least 16 sitios in Tisa.

For years, residents have lived with floodwaters that often rise to waist or even neck level during heavy downpours, disrupting daily life and damaging property.

Why the delay?

According to engineers, several technical issues have slowed construction. The strong water flow through the excavation area and the soft soil foundation make it difficult to stabilize the structure.

Continuous rains worsen the situation by loosening the ground, which weakens the sheet piles and risks them collapsing if not properly supported.

Another major hurdle is the lack of a designated dumping site for the large volume of excavated soil and debris.

The debris sometimes reaches up to three truckloads, and with no place to dispose of it, the soil is stockpiled near the project site.

During heavy rains, this debris washes back into the drainage system, forcing workers to repeatedly clean it out and delaying progress.

“This is part of the contractor’s responsibility after winning the bidding. Waste management should not be neglected, otherwise, the project keeps going back to zero every time flooding happens,” Archival said.

Originally scheduled for completion in 2023, the deadline has been extended several times due to construction and technical setbacks, frustrating residents who continue to experience severe flooding.

What’s next?

Archival emphasized that the City Government is determined to push the contractor to meet its obligations. He stated that the city would send a formal letter to the project engineer to stress the urgency of finishing the work within the year.

“This project has dragged on for too long. Our people in Tisa deserve to feel safe from flooding, and we want them to finally experience that relief before Christmas,” he said.

The completion of the project is expected to significantly reduce flooding and improve the quality of life for thousands of residents who have endured years of inconvenience and damage to their homes. CDV