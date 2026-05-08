Mayor steps up anti-vandalism drive

THE Mandaue City Government is intensifying its anti-vandalism campaign by offering cash rewards to informants and imposing community service penalties on violators.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano announced on Friday, May 8, 2026, that he is considering using personal funds to reward residents who provide videos or evidence that help authorities identify vandals.

“I was even considering using my personal funds, maybe offering a P2,000 reward to anyone who can send a video identifying those vandalizing public spaces so we can at least minimize these incidents,” Ouano said.

The City Government recently cleaned and repainted several vandalized walls and fences along transit routes used by Asean summit delegates and visitors.

However, authorities said some areas were vandalized again shortly after being restored.

“I know we cannot completely eradicate vandalism, but at least we can minimize it because this is our city and visitors are coming here. We would not want people saying our city is dirty. This is for all of us, so I hope everyone can help,” Ouano said.

He also revealed that a garbage truck owned by Barangay Opao was recently vandalized.

The mayor urged residents to monitor their communities and report incidents through the Mandaue City Public Affairs Office Facebook page.

While the City has CCTV cameras installed along major roads, Ouano said monitoring remains difficult without specific details such as the time and date of the incident.

He added that the City is strengthening partnerships with the Mandaue City Police Office, fraternities and other agencies to sustain cleanliness efforts.

Violators of the anti-vandalism ordinance may be required to render community service instead of facing harsher penalties.

Ouano said community service could help address vandalism without placing a heavy burden on minors and their parents.

Ouano appealed for public cooperation to ensure the City’s beautification efforts are not put to waste.

Meanwhile, the City Council amended the existing curfew ordinance to strengthen accountability among minors.

Under the amended ordinance, the curfew for minors is now from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. / ABC