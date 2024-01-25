Mayor: Suroy Suroy Sugbo inspires tourism boom in Madridejos

THE Municipality of Madridejos in Bantayan Island used to only rely on fishing as its primary source of livelihood, but this changed when the town slowly discovered its potential on tourism field.

Madridejos Mayor Romeo Villaceran, in his speech Wednesday, January 24, 2024, said the Suroy Suroy Sugbo has inspired the town to discover spots in their town and promote them as tourist attractions.

Madridejos was the third stop of the second day itinerary of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo northern escapade 2024.

"Mapasalamoton ko ani nga nadiskobre ang among talagsaon nga lungsod sa probinsya, ang pag-boom sa turismo," said Villaceran.

Villaceran said 80 percent of residents in Madridejos rely on fishing as their livelihood.

The mayor though said the number of fishes harvested by fishermen have declined due to the increase of fishermen fishing on its waters. (JJL)