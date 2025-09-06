Mayor tests 911, hails PNP’s response

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival lauded the quick response of law enforcers after personally testing the 911 hotline, as police ramp up preparations for major gatherings, including 64 international events scheduled in 2026.

Archival visited the Police Regional Office (PRO)-7 last week, where he met with Police Police Director Brigadier General Redrico Maranan to discuss security plans for the holidays, Sinulog 2026, and dozens of global conventions the city will host next year.

During the visit, the mayor simulated an emergency by calling 911. The call was immediately received, rerouted to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), and dispatched to the nearest patrol unit — all within minutes.

“We are more than satisfied, but we also need more coordination with them. At first, I did not fully understand what this ‘five minutes’ meant, but they proved it. I’m happy about it,” Archival said.

The mayor noted, however, that more work is needed to improve coordination during real emergencies. He also urged the wider use of body-worn cameras to enhance accountability, saying only a few units are currently equipped.

Archival praised the revival of police outposts across Cebu City, adding that these have boosted visibility, community presence, and response efficiency.

He also cited reforms carried over from past Philippine National Police leadership, such as stricter three-to-five-minute response targets, shorter duty shifts, and performance-based evaluation.

Beyond safety, Archival tied in his environmental campaign, urging police to replace single-use bottled water with reusable tumblers. PRO-7 has since adopted the initiative, with the City Government donating 300 tumblers to personnel.

With strengthened police readiness and tighter coordination, Archival expressed confidence that Cebu City can handle the surge of activities leading into the holidays and the international spotlight in 2026.