Mayor to public: Report unauthorized fare hikes by V-hire, buses

AMID rising fuel prices, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan called on the public to report van-for-hire (V-hire) or buses that have increased fares without authorization from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The announcement came after the City Government received reports that some public utility vehicles have already raised their fares despite the absence of an official fare adjustment from the LTFRB.

The mayor urged commuters to send the plate numbers of vehicles involved for authorities to take appropriate action.

She acknowledged that transport operators may need fare adjustments due to the rising cost of fuel, but said that proper procedures must be followed.

Chan stressed that the LTFRB is the agency authorized to approve and implement fare increases, and operators must wait for the issuance of an official tariff. (DPC)