Mayor urges calm after online shooting threat prompts heightened security at school

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information following an online shooting threat that prompted heightened security at a private school on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

In an official statement, Archival said the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel remains the City Government’s top priority.

He clarified that while authorities initially received a report of a bomb threat, verification later confirmed that the incident involved a reported shooting threat made through a Facebook post.

“Earlier today, an initial report of a bomb threat in a school in Cebu City was immediately verified by our authorities. It was later confirmed that the incident involved a reported shooting threat through a Facebook post, not a bomb threat,” he said.

Archival said law enforcement agencies immediately coordinated with school officials, activated security measures, and launched an investigation into the incident.

He also appealed to the public to refrain from sharing unverified information and to rely only on official advisories from authorities.

“Atong hangyoon ang tanan nga magpabiling kalmado, likayan ang pagpakaylap og unverified information, ug mosalig lamang sa official advisories gikan sa atong mga awtoridad. Padayon kitang magtinabangay aron mapreserbar ang kaluwasan sa atong komunidad,” he said. (CAV)