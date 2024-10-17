Mayor vows discipline after boy’s death at city fish port

FOLLOWING the death of a four-year-old boy who was pinned down by collapsed metal railings at the Cebu City Fish Port, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia vowed to discipline any negligent City Hall workers.

Garcia has ordered the Market Operations Division and Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to conduct an investigation to determine if there was negligence in the installation and maintenance of the railings.

“If negligence is found, those responsible will be held accountable,” said Garcia on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

“There will be disciplinary actions, including possible suspension or reassignment to another department. I am very serious about that because what happened is not trivial,” he added.

The fatality was identified as Crismark Sandoval. The accident happened on Monday afternoon, Oct. 14, when Sandoval was leaning on a metal railing, which collapsed with another railing after another child climbed on them. Sandoval’s head was badly injured.

It was later discovered that one of the railings was defective, with one of its stands already missing.

At the time of the incident, Sandoval was under the care of his uncle as his father is in jail, while his mother is residing in Minglanilla.

Sandoval was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) and later transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, but the boy did not survive. He succumbed to his injuries to the head and other parts of his body on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The Department of Social Welfare and Service has offered financial aid and food for the wake.

The City will cover burial costs and provide a coffin. Sandoval will be laid to rest at Calamba Public Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Garcia also ordered the release of an impounded electric bike (e-bike) that was used to rush Sandoval to CCMC.

The release comes with conditions that the owner must register the vehicle and attend a seminar.

CCTO chief Raquel Arce said the e-bike, used by the child’s uncle, was not impounded immediately after rushing the child to the hospital. Instead, the vehicle was impounded a few hours after it arrived at the hospital for ferrying a passenger without registration.

City Ordinance 2531 regulates the use of e-bikes, electric tricycles, and pedicabs within the city by requiring their owners to be registered with the CCTO. / EHP