Mayors discuss preparations for Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Southern Heritage Trail

THE chief executives of the local government units that will be covered by the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Southern Heritage Trail met with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia at the Capitol on Friday, November 24, 2023, to discuss their preparations for the event.

During the discussion, they talked about a variety of issues, including the cuisine and other local specialties that they would serve to the guests.

The Provincial Tourism Office announced that around 400 participants have registered for the event, which be held from November 30 to December 2.

South Korean tourists are also expected to join.

The Capitol grounds will serve as the starting point for the Southern Heritage Trail.

It will then proceed to Minglanilla town up to Santander, the southernmost tip of Cebu.

The event will conclude on the third day at the historic landing site of Talisay City, after passing through the cities of Carcar and Naga. (With TPT)