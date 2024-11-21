Mayors urged to unmask Pogo fronts

In a bid to intensify the fight against illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos) posing as legitimate businesses, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 has urged mayors to take the lead in inspecting establishments under their jurisdiction.

NBI 7 Director Rennan Augustus Oliva backed Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla’s call for local government units to expose Pogos camouflaging as resorts, restaurants, and other hospitality establishments.

He said on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, that the involvement of the local government units (LGUs) would significantly enhance the scope of monitoring and enforcement efforts.

“Yes, timely kaayo ang order ni Sec. Jonvic to let the help of the mayors monitor and determine if there are Pogos in their respective jurisdictions,” Oliva said.

With Remulla’s call, local executives, particularly in Cebu, are expected to expand efforts to crack down on Pogo sites, enabling broader area coverage and increased scrutiny of establishments through the active involvement of mayors.

“It’s really spreading. It’s reaching the towns now, not just the cities. So, the order is very timely and very good because we have a lot of eyes and ears,” Oliva said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Oliva emphasized that the spread of illegal Pogo operations into smaller towns underscores the need for heightened vigilance among local authorities.

“Kay they can always report if dunay mga activities like that to law enforcement para ma-verify nato kon naa man gyud ma-reprimand nato,” Oliva said.

(Because they can always report any activities like that to law enforcement so we can verify it, and if there are any, we can reprimand them.)

