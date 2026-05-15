Mbappe leads France World Cup 11

FRANCE national football team head coach Didier Deschamps has named a 26-man squad for this summer’s 2026 Fifa World Cup, with star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele leading the roster, Xinhua reported.

Mbappe, 27, is preparing for his third World Cup appearance. He helped France win the 2018 title after scoring in the final against Croatia, ending the country’s 20-year wait for another championship.

Four years later in Qatar, Mbappe delivered a hat trick in the final, but France eventually lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout.

Dembele also earned a place in the squad after a stellar 2024-25 campaign with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Ballon d’Or winner scored 35 goals and added 16 assists in 53 appearances, helping PSG capture the Ligue 1 title, French Cup, French Super Cup, and its first-ever Uefa Champions League crown.

Deschamps will step down following the 2026 World Cup. During his tenure, France won the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Uefa Nations League, while also finishing runner-up in the 2022 World Cup.

Young talents Warren Zaire-Emery and Desire Doue made the lineup, while notable omissions included Eduardo Camavinga and Randal Kolo Muani.

France will open its Group 1 campaign against Senegal on June 16 before facing Iraq on June 22 and Norway on June 26.

Colombia lineup

Meanwhile, Colombia national football team manager Nestor Lorenzo expressed confidence that midfielder James Rodriguez will recover in time for the World Cup.

Rodriguez, 34, was included Friday, May 15, in Colombia’s preliminary 55-man squad for the tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Since joining Minnesota United FC in February, Rodriguez has made only eight appearances across all competitions. The former Real Madrid CF and FC Bayern Munich star also dealt with physical setbacks, including severe dehydration that reportedly left him hospitalized for three days after Colombia’s friendly against France on March 29.

Lorenzo’s provisional squad also features 37-year-old winger Juan Cuadrado and forward Sebastian Villa, who has not represented Colombia since 2019.

Colombia will begin its World Cup campaign against Uzbekistan in Mexico City on June 17, followed by matches against DR Congo in Guadalajara on June 23 and Portugal in Miami on June 27. / LBG