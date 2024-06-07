MCCI establishes ties with Russian chambers

THE Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has forged a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

MCCI president Mark Anthony Ynoc made this announcement through his Facebook page on June 6, 2024 (PH time). He said “this shows our undying commitment to be the prime mover of economic growth and development not only in Mandaue City and the Province of Cebu, but also in the entire country.”

In Cebu City, the local government unit will soon partner with Moscow’s government to collaborate on developing the transportation system and road infrastructure.

As for MCCI, Ynoc signed on behalf of the organization an MOU with the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which was represented by its president Vladimir Platonov. He also entered into an “agreement of cooperation” with the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which was represented by its president Vladimir Katenev.

According to the Capitol’s news portal, the MOU with the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry seeks to “establish and develop closer cooperation in the areas of mutual interest, noting the need to promote trade, economic and investment relations” between the parties in the hopes of generating new opportunities.

Under the MOU, it shall be the common objective of the parties to “develop the economies of both regions with a focus on trade, tourism, agriculture, innovation, investment, technology, direct and effective business relations between economic units of Moscow, Mandaue City and Cebu Province.”

Unlocking opportunities

In an interview with Ynoc, the MOUs that were signed encourage both Russian Chambers of Commerce to assist not only Mandaue City organizations and entrepreneurs but the whole of Cebu in seeking and establishing contacts between potential business partners as well as organizing trade missions of business circles.

“This will unlock business opportunities, especially in the areas of Tourism, Education, healthcare, sustainable technology towards climate change, wastewater treatment and artificial intelligence,” he said. He added that these are in line with the direction set by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Meanwhile, the agreement with the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry establishes mutually beneficial relationships in trade and economics as well as in scientific and technical pursuits.

The same agreement also mandates both parties to assist organizations and entrepreneurs in seeking and establishing contacts between potential business partners; as well as organize trade missions of business circles.

Governor Garcia and Armi Lopez Garcia, the honorary consul of the Russian Federation in the Philippines, also signed as witnesses to the agreement signing.

MCCI’s MOU signing with the two business chambers came after Cebu and St. Petersburg in Russia renewed its sister-region agreement.

The new agreement has been extended to broader fields and now includes trade and commerce, joint investments, educational exchanges, scientific and medical research, tourism, culture and the arts and even sports.

Ynoc was joined by fellow MCCI trustee Beverly Dayanan and executive director Marlene Bedia.

Cooperation

The future partnership between the Cebu City Government and Moscow’s government was reported to the council by Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, through a letter dated May 29, 2024. She apprised her fellow legislators about her recent official business in Moscow.

The proposed joint statement on transport cooperation was approved by the council on Wednesday, June 5.

Pesquera went to Russia in the third week of May, together with suspended Mayor Michael Rama and other city officials.

In her letter, Pesquera said their “visit and meeting with the officials of the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development of Moscow was very successful and fruitful.”

Pesquera indicated that the government of Moscow proposed to enter into a partnership agreement with the City of Cebu.

In the unsigned copy of the joint statement on transport cooperation, the two parties agreed to meet the following key areas of cooperation.

First, the parties will regularly exchange up-to-date transport data. Second, they will organize both online and offline meetings and events, involving the scientific and expert communities. Third, they will analyze the current transport situations in Moscow and Cebu to identify best practices for local improvements. Fourth, they will create an accessible and open knowledge base on transport issues in both cities.

The unsigned joint statement further elaborated that to implement the cooperation, the parties will participate in the Urban Transport Data project, an international analytical platform designed to assess urban transport systems and facilitate expert and researcher forums.

It also said the parties will host joint events to discuss new areas of cooperation. Further collaboration will be based on separate protocols, memoranda, programs, and additional agreements.

An Indicators Methodology Handbook and Urban Transport Data were also attached to the document forwarded by Pesquera. / KOC, AML