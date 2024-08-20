MCCI, Iloilo Chamber sign sisterhood pact

THE Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (MCCI) and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Iloilo Chapter (Iloilo Chamber) have signed a sisterhood agreement aimed at fostering economic cooperation and development.

The agreement, signed on Aug. 14, 2024, marked the start of a five-year partnership focused on enhancing commercial exchanges and collaboration.

Under the memorandum of agreement, both chambers commit to promoting and facilitating initiatives that will benefit their respective members. These initiatives include identifying joint programs and projects, exchanging information on products and services and organizing fairs and exhibitions in Mandaue City and Iloilo City.

The agreement also encourages increased interaction between member companies from both regions, supporting business visits and collaborative efforts.

Iloilo Chamber president Fulbert Woo and MCCI president Mark Anthony Ynoc represented their organizations in signing the agreement. The MOU highlights the commitment of both parties to the mutual development of their members and the broader business communities in Mandaue and Iloilo.

The partnership is also expected to contribute to the growth and dynamism of the local economies in both regions, providing a platform for businesses to explore new opportunities and strengthen their market positions. / KOC