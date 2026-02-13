MCCI inducts 1st woman president

CEBUANO entrepreneur Barbara “Bambi” Gothong-Tan has been inducted as the first woman president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), marking a historic milestone in the chamber’s 60-year history.

Gothong-Tan succeeds outgoing president Mark Anthony Ynoc, whose term was highlighted by expanded trade missions and stronger international visibility for the chamber.

Gothong-Tan is the president and chairman of A.D. Gothong Manufacturing Corp., the company behind the popular household brand Bambi Cooking Oil. In 2024, Gothong-Tan was named a finalist in the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Philippines and Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2024 Grand Chamber Awards of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In her inaugural address, Gothong-Tan admitted she initially felt daunted by the responsibility of leading one of Cebu’s most influential business groups.

“I don’t know what I am getting myself into,” she said candidly, recalling her first reaction upon being elected. But invoking a Cebuano phrase often heard within the chamber — “Walay pugsanay, walay balibaray” (no forcing, but no refusing) — she affirmed her acceptance of the role with humility and resolve.

She congratulated the newly elected Board of Trustees and underscored her commitment to servant leadership, emphasizing that leadership is measured not by recognition but by the lives uplifted and the lasting good created for the community.

Gothong-Tan shared that while her family has long been associated with the chamber since its revival in 2004, her own journey with MCCI began eight years ago. Over the years, she said she witnessed “dynamic leaders, seasoned in wisdom and young in vision,” whose unity and passion drove the chamber’s achievements.

She acknowledged the high bar set by Ynoc, noting that he was the youngest MCCI president and left “big shoes to fill.” Under his leadership, the chamber mounted trade missions to countries such as Russia and China, expanding its reach beyond local business circles.

“Because of your steady and visionary hand, our chamber has sailed beyond familiar shores,” she said in tribute to her predecessor.

Looking ahead, Gothong-Tan outlined plans to continue long-standing initiatives and launch new programs aimed at strengthening member engagement and business development. Among the key milestones is the opening of MCCI’s new office at Oakridge, made possible through the support of businessman Edmund Liu and his family.

In the coming months, she said the chamber will roll out a series of seminars, programs and activities to be hosted at the new office, reinforcing MCCI’s role as a hub for collaboration between the private sector and government.

She also pledged close coordination with the Mandaue City Government and national agencies to sustain growth and competitiveness.

“The story of the Mandaue Chamber is still being written, and I’m honored to write the next chapter with all of you,” Gothong-Tan said, as she called for the continued support of members and partners.

Confidence

Meanwhile, Mandaue Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon expressed confidence in Gothong-Tan’s leadership, saying she would steer the chamber with clarity and purpose while strengthening collaboration and advocating policies that enable inclusive and sustainable growth.

Ouano-Dizon assured the business community that the government remains a committed partner, stressing that economic growth and good governance are complementary goals. / KOC