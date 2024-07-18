MCCI kicks off Mandaue Business Month

THE Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has lined up relevant activities for the month-long Mandaue Business Month (MBM) 2024 to help entrepreneurs navigate new challenges in today’s business landscape.

MBM 20204 kicked off on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the Waterworld Hotel Cebu in Mandaue City with the theme: “Future Unleashed: Seize the Chance.”

MBM 2024 features events scheduled between July and September -- each designed to promote the thrust of providing chances for the business community to unlock a successful and robust future.

“Today’s rapidly evolving business landscape may present us with new challenges to our businesses, but we see these challenges as opportunities for a brighter future. We believe that by seizing chances to grow our potential today, we are actually unlocking a successful economic future for our businesses and our employees,” said MCCI president Mark Anthony Ynoc.

MBM 2024 will be chaired by Walter Ong and co-chaired by Marvey Alcantara.

“This marks another important turning point for the Mandaue business community as we navigate another onslaught of challenges that are posed to test our resiliency and determination,” said Ong.

“At the MCCI, we look upon these challenges as opportunities to further improve our core competencies, review, align or pivot our business operations and to apply best practices that we’ve learned from expert thought leaders and other industry players. This forward-looking mindset has sparked the MBM 2024 to leverage MBM as an effective catalyst once again for businesses to unleash a future of prosperity and innovation,” he said.

Rising inflation, high interest rates, geopolitical tensions, climate change and technology disruptions are some of the challenges faced by businesses today.

Following the launching, an activity dubbed Trees Brew Life is scheduled on Aug. 3 at the Mandaue Green Learning Park. On Aug. 8 and 9, a Cosmetics and Household Urban Hazardous Substances Training will also take place at the City Sports Club Cebu.

Scheduled on Aug. 14 is the MCCI Business Summit at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu. An Artificial Intelligence Empowers: Demo Day will also take place on Aug. 15 in the same venue.

MCCI is also holding an Investment Forum on Aug. 21 to 26. An industrial plant tour to be attended by select companies is also scheduled on Sept. 2. MCCI is also mounting a Logistics Conference on Sept. 12.

Moreover, a series of business seminars will also take place from Sept. 18 to 27. MCCI will cap the business activity with a Chamber Night on Sept. 27. / KOC