MCCI marks 60 years

THE Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, celebrated its 60th founding anniversary, paying tribute to past leaders and partners while welcoming a new generation of member firms amid a challenging business environment.

MCCI president Mark Ynoc said the chamber’s six-decade journey underscored the value of unity and shared purpose in sustaining local enterprise growth.

Founded in 1965 as the Mandaue Industrial and Commercial Association Inc., the chamber later evolved into MCCI as the city’s business landscape expanded. Ynoc said the group endured periods of transition but gained renewed momentum following its revival in 2004, driven by committed leaders and long-standing member companies.

Past MCCI president Kellie Ko and chairman of the chamber’s 60th celebration, said the anniversary was an opportunity to honor former presidents, boards of trustees and original member companies that helped build the chamber’s foundations, while also looking ahead.

“We gather not only to celebrate the passage of time, but to recognize the people and partnerships that made this journey possible,” Ko said, adding that the chamber would formally welcome 41 new member companies during the event.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Sopo, provincial board members, officials of Mandaue City, representatives from national agencies including the Department of Trade and Industry, and officers of sister chambers from Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod and Talisay. Honorary consuls from Spain, Portugal and Israel were also present.

Ko noted that the anniversary celebration was postponed from 2025 due to a series of natural calamities that disrupted business activity and tested the chamber’s resilience.

“As we mark this milestone, we take pride in what we have accomplished while looking ahead with renewed determination to support our members and contribute to the growth of Mandaue’s business community,” he said.

The event, themed “Bridges Through Time, Redefining Legacy Today,” highlighted MCCI’s commitment to continuity, collaboration and inclusive growth as it enters its seventh decade. / KOC