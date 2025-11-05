MCCI warns of widespread business disruptions after typhoon

THE Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) warned on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, that the widespread damage caused by Typhoon Tino is expected to disrupt business operations, supply chains, and community activities across Mandaue City, with micro and small enterprises likely to bear the brunt of the impact.

In a statement, MCCI said initial reports from member companies point to significant property and inventory losses, as well as downtime due to power outages, flooding, and infrastructure damage. The chamber noted that many manufacturing and warehousing firms in Mandaue temporarily halted operations as they assessed the extent of the damage.

“The overwhelming damage caused by Typhoon Tino is expected to disrupt business operations, supply chains, and community activities,” MCCI said. “In the short term, we can expect logistical delays and temporary slowdowns in productivity.”

The business group said it is working closely with the Mandaue City Government to consolidate damage reports and coordinate immediate recovery measures.

MCCI also underscored the need for stronger collaboration between government and the private sector to improve disaster resilience, citing the back-to-back crises that have hit Cebu — including the September 30 earthquake that affected the province’s northern areas.

“As taxpayers, we demand greater investment in infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather conditions, improvement of early warning systems, and promotion of sustainable urban planning,” the chamber said. “This is no time for mediocre, amateurish, and band-aid solutions.”

Despite the challenges, MCCI expressed confidence in Cebu’s capacity to recover, highlighting the quick response of local businesses in providing relief and assistance to affected communities.

“Cebuano businesses have shown resilience, adaptability, and compassion. We will continue to serve as a bridge for cooperation and solidarity, ensuring that no business, big or small, is left behind in our collective recovery,” the chamber added.

MCCI said it remains ready to partner with the Mandaue City and Cebu Provincial Governments to develop long-term initiatives on business continuity and disaster preparedness. (KOC)